Relaxation on conditions of import of onions into India to counter high market prices

In the light of public concern over high prices of onion in the market, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Thursday decided to extend certain relaxations for import of onions upto January 31, 2021. The relaxation for import of onions will be from the condition of fumigation and additional declaration on Phytosanitary Certificate (PSC) as per the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003, the Agriculture Department said.

"Consignments of imported onions which arrive in Indian port without fumigation and such endorsement on the PSC, would be fumigated in India by the importer through an accredited treatment provider," the Agriculture Department further said. It further deemed that the consignment would be inspected thoroughly by quarantine officials and released only if found free from pests and diseases of concern to India.

Further, if smut or dry rot is intercepted during the inspection, the particular container will be rejected and deported. In case of stem and bulbs nematode or onion maggot being detected, these should be eliminated through fumigation and the consignments released without additional inspection fee.The Agriculture Department further said that the conditions also stipulate that an undertaking should be obtained from importers that the onions will be used only for consumption and not for propagation. In addition, such consignments of onion for consumption will not be subjected to the four times additional inspection fee for non-compliance of conditions of import under the PQ Order, 2003. (ANI)