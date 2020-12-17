Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: Maharashtra cabinet panel holds its first meeting

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state wanted to frame laws that will make farmers stronger, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said afterwards.The sub-committee is headed by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:39 IST
Farm laws: Maharashtra cabinet panel holds its first meeting

A sub-committee of the Maharashtra cabinet, formed to study the contentious farm reforms of the Centre, met for the first time here on Thursday. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state wanted to frame laws that will make farmers ''stronger'', Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said afterwards.

The sub-committee is headed by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Its other members are Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Sunil Kedar (Congress); Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Balsaheb Patil (NCP); Eknath Shinde and Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena). The ruling coalition in the state has already announced support to the ongoing farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

''Meeting was held under the chairmanship of @AjitPawarSpeaks to review the unjust farm laws enacted by the central government. The central laws will harm the interest of farmers, the state government is in the mood of framing laws which will make farmers stronger,'' Thorat tweeted. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Ajit Pawar said the issue cannot be resolved in one sitting.

''The committee will submit its report to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) after discussing the laws. The chief minister will then discuss it with the cabinet,'' he said. PWD Minister Chavan also wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar on Thursday, seeking changes in the farm laws, saying that the central laws are ''exploiting'' farmers.

Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- all ruled by the Congress -- have enacted ''good laws'' and the Maharashtra government should do the same, he demanded. The laws passed by these three states will give relief to both farmers and consumers, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra too should amend the central laws on these lines to protect farmers, he said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists develop high-performance hybrid supercapacitors with novel electrode material

Scientists have developed a low-cost supercapacitor device that can pave the way for the next generation high power-high energy storage devices, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Thursday. Supercapacitors have gained cons...

Health News Roundup: EU to order more Pfizer vaccine after declining earlier offer; Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self isolate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Storm may help U.S. Northeast contain coronavirus but could disrupt vaccine deliveryA winter storm that has blasted the U.S. Northeast with snow, rain and gusty winds was likely to dump a...

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rallied to above 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program...

Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday. Gill, driving for JK Tyre, took a total of 5655.200 minutes to comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020