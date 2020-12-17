Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourists now get to see bathing, feeding of elephants in Assam's Manas National Park

In a bid to attract more tourists, the Manas National Park MNP of Assam has started a programme in which bathing and feeding of the forest departments captive elephants are shown to visitors, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Thursday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:39 IST
Tourists now get to see bathing, feeding of elephants in Assam's Manas National Park

In a bid to attract more tourists, the Manas National Park (MNP) of Assam has started a programme in which bathing and feeding of the forest department's captive elephants are shown to visitors, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Thursday. The 'Elephant Show' was launched recently at the Mahal camp, about one kilometre from the main gate of the Park.

The MNP is the first in the country where tourists can witness both bathing and feeding of elephants, the forest minister said. The Madhumalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has only elephant feeding shows for tourists, he said.

Seats made of locally available woods and thatch were arranged for the visitors while barricades were erected for their safety during the MNP's 'Elephant Show' which is being held from 3 pm for about one to one-and-a-half hour. The MNP authorities have also set up a museum at Mahal camp, where various objects used for training of elephants, their management and feeding, besides different models are exhibited.

From the museum, visitors will also be able to learn many things about diseases the pachyderms suffer from, the treatment process as well as herbal medicines used, MNP Field Director A C Sarmah said. The name, sex and date of birth of each elephant of the forest department are also displayed there, Sarmah said.

PTI DG NN NN.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists develop high-performance hybrid supercapacitors with novel electrode material

Scientists have developed a low-cost supercapacitor device that can pave the way for the next generation high power-high energy storage devices, the Department of Science and Technology DST said on Thursday. Supercapacitors have gained cons...

Health News Roundup: EU to order more Pfizer vaccine after declining earlier offer; Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self isolate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Storm may help U.S. Northeast contain coronavirus but could disrupt vaccine deliveryA winter storm that has blasted the U.S. Northeast with snow, rain and gusty winds was likely to dump a...

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rallied to above 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program...

Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday. Gill, driving for JK Tyre, took a total of 5655.200 minutes to comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020