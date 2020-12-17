Tourists now get to see bathing, feeding of elephants in Assam's Manas National Park

In a bid to attract more tourists, the Manas National Park (MNP) of Assam has started a programme in which bathing and feeding of the forest department's captive elephants are shown to visitors, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Thursday. The 'Elephant Show' was launched recently at the Mahal camp, about one kilometre from the main gate of the Park.

The MNP is the first in the country where tourists can witness both bathing and feeding of elephants, the forest minister said. The Madhumalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has only elephant feeding shows for tourists, he said.

Seats made of locally available woods and thatch were arranged for the visitors while barricades were erected for their safety during the MNP's 'Elephant Show' which is being held from 3 pm for about one to one-and-a-half hour. The MNP authorities have also set up a museum at Mahal camp, where various objects used for training of elephants, their management and feeding, besides different models are exhibited.

From the museum, visitors will also be able to learn many things about diseases the pachyderms suffer from, the treatment process as well as herbal medicines used, MNP Field Director A C Sarmah said. The name, sex and date of birth of each elephant of the forest department are also displayed there, Sarmah said.

PTI DG NN NN.