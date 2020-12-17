Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal indulged in cheap theatrics by tearing copies of farm laws: Harsimrat

Asking Kejriwal to have mercy on farmers, Badal said it is strange that the Delhi CM has suddenly discovered that farmers are sitting out in the open in cold wave conditions and over 20 of them have died.The Delhi chief minister is only shedding crocodile tears in a desperate bid to wipe away the blot he has put on his name by rushing to notify the farm laws on the directions of the central government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:30 IST
Kejriwal indulged in cheap theatrics by tearing copies of farm laws: Harsimrat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in "cheap theatrics" by tearing copies of the farm laws. She said his government in Delhi was among the first to notify one of the central laws related to agriculture. The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's three new agriculture laws with Kejriwal tearing their copies, saying he cannot betray farmers of the country.

In a statement here, Badal said the Delhi CM was known as a "dramebaaz" but this time he indulged in ''cheap theatrics'' and ''unparalleled hypocrisy'' by tearing the same laws in the Vidhan Sabha, one of which he had notified on November 23. Asking Kejriwal to have "mercy" on farmers, Badal said it is strange that the Delhi CM has suddenly discovered that farmers are sitting out in the open in cold wave conditions and over 20 of them have died.

"The Delhi chief minister is only shedding crocodile tears in a desperate bid to wipe away the blot he has put on his name by rushing to notify the farm laws on the directions of the central government. These dramas however won't help. Farmers know that Kejriwal and AAP have never supported their struggle and Kejriwal has always danced to the tune of the central government," she alleged. The Bathinda MP and the SAD leader said this is not the first time that Kejriwal has tried to "befool" farmers. "Earlier also the Delhi chief minister first notified the farm laws secretly and when this fact came out in the open, he tried to win the sympathy of farmers by going in for a farcical inspection of a few toilets near the Singhu border,'' she said. This latest "antic" of tearing copies of the farm laws has also been done to save Aam Aadmi Party's "sinking ship" in Punjab where the party has been "thoroughly discredited and become redundant", said Badal. "Such low-level tactics won't help. Punjabis have seen through AAP and will never trust the party ever again," Badal added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December-officials

The Netherlands cannot yet say whether it will be among the first EU countries ready to start with COVID-19 vaccinations in December, several health officials said on Thursday, as the number of infections in the nation hit a new daily high....

Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and ...

Employees who submitted EOI should only do day-to-day work & not handle policy issues: Air India

A group of Air India employees who have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the carrier should only do day-to-day work and not handle policy or strategic issues that may have a bearing on the airlines disinvestment plans, according ...

Switzerland charges Credit Suisse in Bulgarian money laundering probe

Swiss prosecutors charged Credit Suisse on Thursday over alleged failings related to a Bulgarian crime ring involving top-level wrestlers accused of laundering cocaine trafficking proceeds more than a decade ago. Switzerlands attorney gener...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020