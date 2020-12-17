Left Menu
Punjab govt relaxes upper age limit for recruitment of contractual employees

In a significant decision, the Punjab cabinet on Thursday relaxed the upper age limit for contractual employees of various categories working under the Punjab Government to apply for the posts to be filled up through direct recruitment.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant decision, the Punjab cabinet on Thursday relaxed the upper age limit for contractual employees of various categories working under the Punjab Government to apply for the posts to be filled up through direct recruitment. The cabinet has decided to relax the provisions of Rule 5 and 5-A of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994 under Rule 19 of the above rules.

"The initiative is aimed primarily to overcome the hardships being faced by most of the contractual employees working under different departments of the Punjab Government as they could not apply against direct recruitment posts due to excess age. Their demand for relaxation could not be accepted earlier due to financial implications," Punjab Government said in a statement. In another move aimed at promoting efficiency and transparency in the functioning of state Medical, Dental and Nursing Colleges in Amritsar and Patiala, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the existing service rules of the faculty in these institutions.

The cabinet gave the go-ahead to amend the Punjab Medical Education (Group-A) Service (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020 in the Punjab Medical Education (Group-A) Service Rules, 2016, Punjab Dental Education (Group-A) Service (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020 in Punjab Dental Education (Group-A) Service Rules, 2016, Punjab Nursing Education (Group-A) Service (Second Amendment) Rules, 2020 in Punjab Nursing Education (Group-A) Service Rules, 2016 and Punjab Nursing Education (Group-B) Service (First Amendment) Rules, 2020 in Punjab Nursing Education (Group-B) Service Rules, 2016. The amended Medical Education (Group A) Service, Rules 2016 would pave the way for initiating the process of seamless recruitment against vacant posts in the Government Medical Colleges.

