NZ providing package of support to Fiji after Tropical Cyclone Yasa

“Our thoughts are with the people of Fiji who have been affected by this devastating cyclone. We are providing support to the Government of Fiji as it identifies and responds to emergency needs,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:35 IST
 “New Zealand is also funding a technical adviser to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office, which is leading the response,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

New Zealand is providing an initial package of support to Fiji as it assesses the damage from severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa, including a P3 Orion aerial surveillance flight, Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

"Our initial support includes sending an RNZAF P-3 Orion to conduct flights to help assess the damage, including in remote areas.

"We are releasing emergency relief kits pre-positioned in Fiji in partnership with Rotary New Zealand, and are making funding available to the New Zealand High Commission to respond to needs on the ground as requested by Fiji.

"New Zealand is also funding a technical adviser to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office, which is leading the response," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"When a member of the Pacific whānau is in need, we extend our support. We stand ready to assist further as needs become clear."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

