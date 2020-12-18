Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA court convicts Chennai-based engineer in ISIS conspiracy case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has sentenced the accused Mohamed Naser to rigorous imprisonment for 7 years and fine Rs 40,000 in the ISIS conspiracy case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:50 IST
NIA court convicts Chennai-based engineer in ISIS conspiracy case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has sentenced the accused Mohamed Naser to rigorous imprisonment for 7 years and fine Rs 40,000 in the ISIS conspiracy case. The case which was registered in 2015, pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth for ISIS through different social media platforms, the NIA stated.

"After completion of the investigation and subsequent trial, NIA Special Court has convicted accused Mohamed Naser of the various offences committed by him and sentenced him with rigorous imprisonment (RI) for seven years and fine Rs. 40,000/- on 16.12.2020," NIA said in a press release. The agency said that after completion of the investigation, NIA had filed charge-sheets against 16 accused including Mohd. Naser on June 3.

"In this case, 15 (fifteen) accused persons have already been convicted up to 10 years RI by NIA Special Court on 16.10.2020 for the conspiracy hatched by ISIS handlers based in Syria and subsequent formation of group namely 'Junood-ul-Khilafa-fil-Hind' owing to its allegiance to ISIS," the agency said. Mohamed Naser, who is a BTech (IT) and Certified Ethical Hacker from Chennai, was working as a Web Developer and Graphic Designer in Dubai in 2014. He had got radicalised and motivated to join ISIS through the lectures delivered on YouTube by Islamic scholars namely Anjem Choudary and Abu Barra.

Convict Mohamed Naser was fully convinced that ISIS was following the true edicts of Islam and is struggling to create a Caliphate, which will be governed on the basis of Sharia. "Hence, he had made frantic efforts to find persons who could facilitate his travel to Syria/Libya for joining ISIS. On persistent efforts, he came across some online handlers and left Dubai to join ISIS/ISIL for Libya via Sudan. But, he was interdicted by the Sudanese authorities and deported to India on 10.12.2015," NIA said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK, allies begin hunger strike in support of protesting farmers

The DMK-led opposition in TamilNadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in supportof farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted bythe Centre recentlyFarmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have beenprotesting outside...

22,890 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 99,79,447; death toll rises to 1,44,789 with 338 more fatalities: Health Ministry.

22,890 fresh cases take Indias COVID-19 tally to 99,79,447 death toll rises to 1,44,789 with 338 more fatalities Health Ministry....

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

Swisscom and Ericsson along with chipmaker Qualcomm and smartphone maker Oppohave announced a significant 5G carrier aggregation achievement, paving the way for the commercialization of 5G standalone SA in Europe.The partnership demonstrate...

Woman raped by brother-in-law in UP's Banda

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in a village here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the woman was alone in her house, SHO of Bisan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020