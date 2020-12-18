DMK, allies begin hunger strike in support of protesting farmers

The DMK-led opposition in TamilNadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in supportof farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted bythe Centre recently

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have beenprotesting outside Delhi for over three weeks against thecentral legislations

On Friday, DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M KStalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance partiesparticipated in the protest here.