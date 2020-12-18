Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna extends supports to farmers

Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna on Friday extended his support to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws. In a video message released by the Bahuguna family, Bahuguna said, "I support the demands of the 'annadatas.' The farmers are the real soldiers of the country's food security, the concern of the farmers are justified."

Bahuguna said he is unable to join the movement due to ill health but he supports the farmers' movement and their demands. He further said that the government should resolve this crisis peacefully by considering the demands of the farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

