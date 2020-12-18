Elephant found dead in Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha

A forest department patrolling team found the carcass of a female adult elephant in Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha's Balasore district, an official said on Friday. The dead elephant was found near a water source in the forest on Thursday by the patrolling team, the official said.

He said the elephant might have slipped from a high rock while coming down to the water source and died there. However, post-mortem has been conducted and the body cremated inside the forest, the official added.