Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant found dead in Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha

The dead elephant was found near a water source in the forest on Thursday by the patrolling team, the official said.He said the elephant might have slipped from a high rock while coming down to the water source and died there.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:48 IST
Elephant found dead in Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A forest department patrolling team found the carcass of a female adult elephant in Kuldiha reserve forest in Odisha's Balasore district, an official said on Friday. The dead elephant was found near a water source in the forest on Thursday by the patrolling team, the official said.

He said the elephant might have slipped from a high rock while coming down to the water source and died there. However, post-mortem has been conducted and the body cremated inside the forest, the official added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'AT Union Home secy may hold video conference with WB’s chief secy, DGP on Friday evening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla may have a video conference with West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening after they conveyed their inability to travel to the nationa...

Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department IMD. Talking to ANI, Anand...

COVID-19: Active infections slump to 3.13 lakh

The trend of exponential increase in Indias total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a crucial peak of 95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total recovere...

Ker CM to tour districts setting stage for Assembly elections

Thiruvananthapurm, Dec 18 PTI Basking in the glory of the ruling Left fronts resounding success in the local body elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now getting ready for a state tour covering all districts eyeing the asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020