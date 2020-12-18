Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas shopping on full swing in Telangana

Ahead of Christmas celebrations, a large number of people in Hyderabad thronged shopping places after staying indoors for a long time due to coronavirus-led pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:19 IST
Christmas shopping on full swing in Telangana
Aiza Krishna, a customer at decoration shop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Christmas celebrations, a large number of people in Hyderabad thronged shopping places after staying indoors for a long time due to coronavirus-led pandemic. Expressing his happiness over the festival Aiza Krishna, a customer in a shop told ANI that he was so excited to see the people celebrating festival season after staying indoors for six to seven months.

"After staying in houses for six to seven months, it is really exciting to see people shopping for the festive season. It is nice to see all these colourful wall hangings and decoratives," he said. On the other hand, Shweta, another customer said she is not getting any festival vibes this year.

"I do not get the festive vibes this year due to the fear of coronavirus inside me. I don't know about the people whom I am meeting throughout the day, I don't know whether they are taking precautions or not. There is a lot of difference in the previous year's celebrations and this year's. People are literally tensed going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic," she said. As decorative shops are facing severe drawback in business amid COVID-19 pandemic, a shop owner said, "Its been 10 months, there is 60 per cent drawback in business. Earlier we used to get the order from hotels, malls and event organisers but due to the COVID, they do not have international customers hence we are facing drawback in businesses."

"Right now only customers who are celebrating Christmas with families are coming to the shop," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been re...

EU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that just a few hours remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal. Speaking to the ...

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the ...

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in interest of farmers: PM Modi.

Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years we have implemented it in interest of farmers PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020