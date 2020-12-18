Left Menu
Goa Postal Division to release Special Cancellation on 60th Goa Liberation Day

This Special cancellation will be impressed upon all the articles posted at the HO’s and MDG’s in the Goa Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:56 IST
Goa Postal Division to release Special Cancellation on 60th Goa Liberation Day
The Special cancellation shall be available for only on 19th December 2020.

Goa Postal Division will be releasing a Special Cancellation on "60th Goa Liberation Day" on 19.12.2020. The special cancellation depicts the image of Goa State and Flag of India.

This Special cancellation will be impressed upon all the articles posted at the HO's and MDG's in the Goa Division. This Special cancellation shall be in four colours. Red colour Special cancellation for Panaji Head Post Office 403001, Green Colour Special cancellation for Margao Head Post Office 403601, Blue Colour Special cancellation on Mapusa MDG 403507, Bicholim MDG 403504, Ponda MDG 403401 and Black colour Special Cancellation on Vasco Da Gama MDG 403802, Curchorem MDG 403706. The Special cancellation shall be available for only on 19th December 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

