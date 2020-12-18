Thieves take away ATM containing Rs 6,000 cash

Left Menu
Unidentified thieves took away a private banks automated teller machine ATM containing around Rs 6,000 cash at a village in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. The miscreants also broke the glass partition of the ATM centre and the CCTV cameras installed there before taking away the machine, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:01 IST
Unidentified thieves took away a private bank's automated teller machine (ATM) containing around Rs 6,000 cash at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Usatne village in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

An offence in this regard was registered at Hill Line police station under the Ulhasnagar under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) against the unidentified accused based on a complaint lodged by the bank officials, an official said. ''The miscreants also broke the glass partition of the ATM centre and the CCTV cameras installed there before taking away the machine,'' the official said.

