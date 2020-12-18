Left Menu
Former Mexican governor of Jalisco killed in attack

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:42 IST
Former Mexican governor of Jalisco killed in attack

The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval, was killed in an attack in the popular beach vacation city of Puerto Vallarta, the state's current governor Enrique Alfaro said on Friday.

"It is with deep pain that I want to inform you that a few moments ago the former governor of our state, Aristoteles Sandoval, was the victim of a direct attack in Puerto Vallarta," Alfaro wrote on Twitter early Friday morning.

