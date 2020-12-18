Left Menu
President Ramaphosa to host DRC President on working visit

In keeping with South Africa’s commitment to enhance bilateral relations with the DRC and peace and security in the region, a General Cooperation Agreement was concluded between the two countries on 14 January 2004.

18-12-2020
President Ramaphosa to host DRC President on working visit
The General Cooperation Agreement is the principal agreement establishing bilateral cooperation between the two states, providing the basis for political, economic and technical cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Saturday host the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, on a Working Visit to South Africa.

President Tshisekedi will be accompanied by senior members of his government, while President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe; and State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.

The General Cooperation Agreement is the principal agreement establishing bilateral cooperation between the two states, providing the basis for political, economic and technical cooperation.

The Agreement also provides for the establishment of a strategic mechanism, a Bi-National Commission (BNC), at the level of Heads of State.

The BNC has a strong focus on Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD).

The 12th Session of the South Africa – Democratic Republic of Congo BNC is scheduled to convene early in 2021.

A large part of South African business with the DRC is trading, the export of goods and services using local agencies, franchising and other non–investment business.

South Africa's exports to the DRC in 2019 were valued at R15,2 billion.

South Africa also has significant investments in the DRC, and the main sectors for investment are financial services; mining and related services; construction and property development; retail; supplier services to the oil, gas and mobile telephony industries; ICT; security and guarding; logistics; and tourism and hospitality.

Agriculture and agro-process is a growing area of investment, although much of it is related to skills transfer.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidency said President Ramaphosa and President Tshisekedi will use the occasion to exchange views in respect of developments at a regional level, as well as discuss broad issues affecting the continent within the context of the African Union.

"South Africa will be handing the Chair of the Africa Union over to the DRC in 2021. The visit will be an opportunity to reflect on ways to advance the African Union's visionary and developmental Agenda 2063 and to enhance the two countries' strategic cooperation," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

