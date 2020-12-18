Left Menu
All India Kisan Sabha announces support for farm protests

The All India Kisan Sabha on Friday said it would join farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. Farmers will travel 1,266 kilometres to reach Delhi and join the protest on December 24.

The All India Kisan Sabha on Friday said it would join farmers protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre. The announcement was made in Nashik by AIKS leaders Ajit Nawale and Ashok Dhawale, Centre for Indian Trade Unions' state president Dr D M Darar and Sunil Malusare among others.

''The three laws are aimed at allowing corporates to make profits at the cost of farmers. To oppose them, we will leave from Nashik on December 21 and take part in the protests underway. Thousands of farmers are expected to join us,'' said Dhawale. ''The farmers rally will start from Nashik and there will be a public rally in Dhule on December 22. Farmers will travel 1,266 kilometres to reach Delhi and join the protest on December 24. We will be carrying provisions so that we can stay there for a long period,'' Nawale said.

He said the new agri-marketing laws do not protect the minimum support price mechanism and hence his outfit is opposed to them. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at Delhi borders for more than three weeks. At least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the Centre and 40 farmer unions to break the deadlock, but the unions are demanding complete rollback of these laws.

He said the AIKS and allied outfits would also protest against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and claimed it was meant to privatise the sector, which would result in higher power bills for people..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

