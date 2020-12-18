Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:11 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.

In a similar incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire at the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district at about 6pm on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...

Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing unacceptable unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, Chinas State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday. Washington is adding ...

U.S. adding Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist -- official

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being ad...

U.S. Supreme Court throws out challenge to Trump census immigrant plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trumps plan to exclude immigrants living in the United States illegally from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020