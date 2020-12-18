Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:11 IST
Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.
In a similar incident, Pakistan violated ceasefire at the Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district at about 6pm on Wednesday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mendhar