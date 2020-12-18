First CoE inaugurated for skill development in power sector

The first Centre of Excellence for skill development in the power sector was inaugurated on Friday which will focus on creating a pool of highly skilled trainers and assessors for further training to increase employability of candidates in the field of Electricity, Automation and Solar Energy Sectors. The Centre of Excellence located in Gurugram is an outcome of collaboration between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, along with the Ministry of National Education and Youth, Government of France and Schneider Electric. ''The centre will design and deliver Training for Trainers, Instructors, Training of Assessors and other high-end programme in the power and solar sector. The CoE has high-end modern labs designed keeping in mind the future technology, which will further strengthen India and France's relationship in energy sector,'' an official statement said. Union Minister for Power and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh inaugurated the Centre of Excellence virtually in presence of Daniel Maitre, Minister-Counsellor for Economic and Financial Affairs, Head of the Regional Economic Department for India and South Asia. The establishment of CoE is a result of the MoU signed earlier between MSDE, Ministry of Education-France and Schneider Electric.

Further, an operational MoU was signed between National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Schneider Electric India Foundation (SEIF), Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) and National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) for establishment of the centre, and to undertake high level training and skill development in the field of power and solar. ''India is taking rapid strides to move towards renewable energy to accelerate economic development, improve energy security and energy access while mitigating climate change challenges too. Our success in achieving all of these demands for a rich pool of workforce in the energy sector to propel India to become one of the top leaders in the world's renewable energy market,'' Singh said. He observed that sustained efforts towards boosting the growth of renewable energy sector will play a significant role in helping the country inch closer to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. ''Our partnership with Government of France for instituting the Centre of Excellence is another shining example of cooperation between the countries to achieve their long-terms energy goals,'' said the minister. The CoE will be equipped with two labs, which have been set up by Schneider Electric as a part of its CSR initiative. The Advance Electrician Lab is equipped with specially designed instruments for training in home and building, and industry installation and automation.

The Solar Lab will provide hands on practical training on latest technology in solar area. ''With the launch of CoE, online training of assessors will commence which will include trainers from all over the country. In addition, training of youth is also being considered in the center,'' the statement said. Power Sector Skill Council, which will be managing the operations of the centre, has also developed necessary learning contents for various job roles in generation, transmission, distribution and downstream sub sectors to facilitate learning. The Department of Education, France, deputed an expert to India for three years to conceptualise, design and head the proposed CoE. He has contributed by proposing the layout, guidelines, and best practices in electrical domain..