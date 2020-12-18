Left Menu
Mega zoo set to come up on 250 acres in Gujarat's Jamnagar

As per details uploaded on the Central Zoo Authority, the mega zoo, to be called Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom will be spread over 250.1 acres.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:08 IST
One of the biggest zoos in the world in terms of number and species of animals at one place is coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, a state government official said on Friday. MK Das, additional chief secretary in the chief minister's office, said the zoo was being developed by Reliance Industries which operates a refinery in Jamnagar.

Das made the announcement while making a presentation on Gujarat at a virtual conference under 'ASSOCHAM Foundation Week'. ''As we all know the world's tallest statue is in Gujarat (Statue of Unity in Kevadiya). Now, one of the world's biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at one place, is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar,'' said Das.

As per details uploaded on the Central Zoo Authority, the mega zoo, to be called 'Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom' will be spread over 250.1 acres. ''The Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and the Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019,'' the CZA website informed.

As per the plan layout shared by CZA, the zoo will have birds and animals from across the world in sections named Frog House, Dragon's Land, an Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Island. Animals like the African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Orangutan, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Bengal Tiger, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant, and Komodo Dragon are expected to be part of the zoo.

