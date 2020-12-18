Left Menu
Temperature in Delhi likely to rise during next 3-4 days: IMD

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next three to four days in Delhi will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:24 IST
Temperature in Delhi likely to rise during next 3-4 days: IMD
Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the IMD, Regional Forecast Centre in Delhi in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next three to four days in Delhi will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday. The temperature during the day is expected to hover between 19 to 20 degree celsius.

"Tomorrow we will see a minimum temperature of 5 degrees while the maximum will be normal, maybe one or two degrees below normal. This will bring respite from the cold wave condition that we were witnessing for the last few days since the 15th," Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the IMD, Regional Forecast Centre in Delhi told ANI. He further explained that the cold spells in the last few days were caused by western disturbances which affected North-west India and the Northwestern plains.

"Significant disturbance on 12th December caused snowfall over the Western Himalaya region and rainfall has also occurred over the hill regions and the plains of north-west India," he added. Delhiites on Wednesday morning woke up to a chilly morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degree Celsius.

The temperature during the day is expected to hover between 19 and 20 degree celsius.

He further explained that the cold spells in the last few days were caused by western disturbances which affected North-west India and the Northwestern plains. "Significant disturbance on 12th December caused snowfall over the Western Himalaya region and rainfall has also occurred over the hill regions and the plains of north-west India," he added. Delhiites on Wednesday morning woke up to a chilly morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degree Celsius. (ANI)

