ACB sleuths raid sub-registrar office in Bengaluru's RR Nagar

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids at RR Nagar sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and seized around Rs 3.46 lakhs in cash from agents/broker and recovered some incriminating evidence.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:11 IST
Karnataka: Anti-Corruption Bureau, Bengaluru is conducting raids at Sub Registrar office in RR Nagar, over a complaint against the officer and agents.. Image Credit: ANI

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted raids at RR Nagar sub-registrar office in Bengaluru and seized around Rs 3.46 lakhs in cash from agents/broker and recovered some incriminating evidence. "Around 3.46 lakhs cash seized from agents/broker. Some documents and registration deeds of the public which are registered in RR Nagar sub-registrar office are found and seized from agent shops," said ACB.

The bureau also said many blank registration/stamp papers were also found in the shop of agents/brokers. This comes after the ACB, Bengaluru conducted raids at Sub Registrar office in RR Nagar, over a complaint against the officer and agents. (ANI)

