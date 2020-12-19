Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka: Police rescue 8-year-old in Kolar, 4 held for abduction

Karnataka Police on Friday night rescued an 8-year-old boy who was abducted on December 17 in Kolar. Four persons have been arrested in this regard.

ANI | Kolar (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-12-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 09:29 IST
K'taka: Police rescue 8-year-old in Kolar, 4 held for abduction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Police on Friday night rescued an 8-year-old boy who was abducted on December 17 in Kolar. Four persons have been arrested in this regard.

According to the officials, 8-year-old Anubhav is the son of a businessman and was kidnapped from Dakshina Kannada's Ujire on Thursday. The kidnappers were demanding Rs 17 crore as ransom before they were caught.

Police traced the perpetrators based on mobile calls and rescued the boy from Kolar's Mallur taluk. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Keylong in Himachal Pradesh shivers at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius

Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Solan, Chamba and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh shivered at sub-zero temperatures in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong cont...

China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official

China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday.Zeng Yixin, vice minister of Chinas National Health Commissio...

China's social safety programme being used to suppress dissent, says US researcher

Chinas social safety net programme, known as dibao, is increasingly being used as a tool to suppress dissent in the country, according to research from a US-based social scientist. According to South China Morning Post, the programme guaran...

Cong says Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened farmers to 'mad bull', he denies charge

The Congress on Friday claimed Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria likened protesting farmers to a mad bull, a charge denied by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti. Kataria said his remarks had been misinterpreted.Speaking to reporters in Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020