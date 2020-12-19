SP, BSP hit out at BJP over farm laws

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party hit out at the BJP on Saturday over the farmers' protest against the agri-marketing laws. SP president Akhilesh Yadav called the contentious laws a clamp for the farmers.

''The BJP didn't allow the farmers to have the slightest idea of the farm laws before making them. Now, they are pretending to make them understand the benefits of the legislation by holding farmers' convention,'' Yadav said. ''The truth is the farmers will really benefit only after the implementation of the Swaminathan report,'' Yadav said. ''Only then, the farmers' income will double.'' In a tweet on Saturday, BSP president Mayawati said: ''The central government should adopt a sympathetic approach, and not be stubborn while dealing with the protesting farmers and accept their demands.

''The BSP demands that the three new farm laws should be withdrawn,'' she added.