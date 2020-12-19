Assam govt orders closure of all 'Hookah Bars' in Guwahati

Assam government has ordered the closure of all 'Hookah Bars' in Guwahati with immediate effect, officials said here on Saturday.

According to officials, no further applications for renewal or issuance of trade licenses for 'Hookah Bars' will be entertained by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: SpiceJet plane undershoots runway in Guwahati; DGCA grounds 2 pilots, pending inquiry