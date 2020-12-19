Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Naval Area commemorates 60th anniversary of State's Liberation Day

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Liberation of Goa, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the naval base, INS Gomantak, at Vasco in South Goa on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:44 IST
Goa Naval Area commemorates 60th anniversary of State's Liberation Day
Wreath-laying ceremony at INS Gomantak. (Photo/Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Liberation of Goa, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the naval base, INS Gomantak, at Vasco in South Goa on Saturday. According to an official statement, a Ceremonial Guard was paraded in honour of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the operation.

The wreath was laid by the Flag Officer of the Goa Naval Area and a two-minute silence was observed. A 60-kilometre bicycle ride also held in collaboration with Goa Shipyard Limited and Probyk, starting from branches in Margao, Ponda, Panaji and Vasco, and ending at the felicitation ceremony at the INS Gomantak, Vasco.

Cycling enthusiasts from the Navy, Coast Guard, Ex-servicemen and local citizens were among the participants of the bicycle ride. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on a two-day visit to mark the occasion of 60th Goa Liberation Day. The President was received at the Goa airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.Chief Minister Sawant took to Twitter to share pictures of the President's arrival in the coastal state where he will be participating in the function to announce the commencement of the celebrations of 60th Goa Liberation Day."It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovindji at Dabolim Airport, on his visit to Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day," Sawant tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...

Nine people killed in hospital fire in southeast Turkey

Nine people were killed in a fire which broke out in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of...

East Bengal, Kerala eye first win in clash of ISL strugglers

Still winless after five matches, laggards SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters would look to secure their maiden win of the ongoing Indian Super League season when they face each other at the GMC Stadium, here on Sunday. While East Bengal ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020