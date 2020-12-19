Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kirni and Malti sectors of Poonch district.

"Pakistan violates ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Malti sectors in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir," said the Indian Army in an official statement.

On Friday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Poonch. (ANI)