Nagaur MP Beniwal resigns from 3 parliamentary panels in support of farmers' stir

Rajasthans Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers agitation against the Centres agriculture-related laws. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken, Beniwal said in a statement. He has been supporting the farmers agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:30 IST
Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. Beniwal, a convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the BJP's ally at the Centre, submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. ''I had raised various people-centric issues with the committees I was part of in Parliament. It is sad that action has not been taken on the issues. There is no justification for committees in the parliamentary system if action is not taken,'' Beniwal said in a statement. He further said, ''As the issues remained unheard and due to the farmers’ agitation, I am tendering my resignation from the committees.'' Beniwal was a member of parliamentary committees on industries; petroleum and natural gas; and petitions. He has been supporting the farmers’ agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He had demanded that the laws be withdrawn and asked the Centre to implement recommendations of the Swaminathan commission on farmers.

