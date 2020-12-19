Minister inaugurates first convergence project in Goa

Goa Power & Renewable Energy Minister Nilesh Cabral on Saturday inaugurated the first convergence project. This project will integrate decentralised renewable energy with efficient (water) pumps and LED lamps for rural homes.

''Nilesh Cabral, Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of Goa, inaugurated the first 'convergence project', which integrates the delivery of clean renewable decentralised energy with energy efficient pump sets and LED lamps for rural homes,'' a statement by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) said. The 100MW project will be implemented by the CESL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The project will be implemented on unused or degraded land across Goa, located close to sub-stations and the point of use. The CESL will also deliver the pumps and lights as part of the power purchase agreement.

The total investment of Rs 450 crores will be borne by the CESL and will result in a savings of Rs 2,500 crores for the state of Goa over the life of the project. Approximately 400,000 households will benefit from this project, and 140,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) will be avoided. Savings to the distribution company will be significant from the solarisation of these feeders.

The CESL is a new energy company focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change..