Delhi discom's role in training female engineers from Afghanistan finds mention in World Bank blog

The role of Delhi's power discom TPDDL in capacity building and training of female engineers from Afghanistan has been recognised by the World Bank, a spokesperson of the company said on Saturday. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is providing consultancy services to Afghanistan's national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), he added.

TPDDL's support towards capacity building and training of female engineers from the country has been highlighted by the World Bank in its blog ''How Afghanistan's national power utility is helping women thrive in the workplace''. ''It has been our honour to host the team of female engineers from Afghanistan and support them with the technical knowledge we have garnered over the years,'' said TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan.

Besides capacity building, TPDDL will also be extending support to DABS in the realms of operation and technical domains, he said. Tata Power-DDL had hosted a delegation of all-female engineers from Afghanistan at its learning centre at Rohini earlier this year.

The batch received training as a part of the ongoing capacity building programme for employees of DABS, said the TPDDL spokesperson. The delegation also visited the company's state-of-the-art Smart Grid Lab showcasing the latest distribution technologies, all-women customer care centre, rooftop solar carport and the technology centre, he said.

TPDDL is providing consultancy services to Afghanistan's power sector through an array of capacity building training programmes, including demand-side management, project management, safety management, automation-SCADA maintenance, Afghanistan Energy Information Centre website development and hotline maintenance at a DABS training centre in Kabul, he said.