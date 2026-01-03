Remembering Rani Velu Nachiyar: Champion of Freedom and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered heartfelt tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, recognizing her as a legendary figure and one of India's most fearless warriors.

Modi praised her courage against colonial forces and her advocacy for India's self-governance, underscoring her dedication to cultural pride and good governance.

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the pioneering Indian queen who successfully led a war against the East India Company to reclaim her kingdom, leaving a legacy of bravery and leadership.