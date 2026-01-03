Left Menu

Remembering Rani Velu Nachiyar: Champion of Freedom and Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, celebrating her as a courageous and tactical queen who fought against colonial rule. She is remembered for her governance, patriotism, and leadership in reclaiming her kingdom from the East India Company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered heartfelt tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, recognizing her as a legendary figure and one of India's most fearless warriors.

Modi praised her courage against colonial forces and her advocacy for India's self-governance, underscoring her dedication to cultural pride and good governance.

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the pioneering Indian queen who successfully led a war against the East India Company to reclaim her kingdom, leaving a legacy of bravery and leadership.

