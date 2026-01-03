Remembering Rani Velu Nachiyar: Champion of Freedom and Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, celebrating her as a courageous and tactical queen who fought against colonial rule. She is remembered for her governance, patriotism, and leadership in reclaiming her kingdom from the East India Company.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered heartfelt tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, recognizing her as a legendary figure and one of India's most fearless warriors.
Modi praised her courage against colonial forces and her advocacy for India's self-governance, underscoring her dedication to cultural pride and good governance.
Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the pioneering Indian queen who successfully led a war against the East India Company to reclaim her kingdom, leaving a legacy of bravery and leadership.