UGC Launches Probe into Tragic Student Death Amid Ragging Allegations in Dharamshala

The University Grants Commission has initiated an investigation into the death of a student at a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, following serious allegations of ragging. Officials confirmed the establishment of a fact-finding committee to scrutinize the incident, which has drawn significant public and media attention.

A senior UGC official stated that the Anti-Ragging Helpline lodged a complaint based on media reports highlighting ragging that allegedly led to the student's demise. Simultaneously, college authorities contest this, claiming it's a case of death rather than suicide. The police have commenced their inquiry, and UGC promises thorough action to ensure the safety and security of students.

The complaint lodged by the student's father detailed that she was physically assaulted by three senior students — Harshita, Aakriti, and Komolika — and sexually harassed by a professor, Ashok Kumar. These actions allegedly contributed to the severe mental and physical stress that led to her hospitalization and subsequent death.