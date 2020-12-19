Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundations for 33 highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 33 National Highway (NH) projects in Karnataka via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:31 IST
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundations for 33 highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday talking at virtual . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 33 National Highway (NH) projects in Karnataka via video conferencing. These projects include 1197 kilometer long roads worth Rs 10,904 crores. The event was presided over by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was attended by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and other ministers from the State and senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that over 900 kilometre of NH length has been added in Karnataka during last six years, and it now stands at 7,652 kilometres. He said that a total of 71 works are in progress in length of 2,384 kilometres at a cost of Rs 37,311 crores. The Minister added that for providing smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting port city of Belekeri, Karwar, and Mangalore covering a length of 278 kilometre have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has been substantially completed. Further, in view of the safety of road users, 3 works for improving the safety by providing protective measures on Hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH-73 and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275 have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 115 crore.

Gadkari called upon the state to take up the production of Ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country. "The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles," he said.

Gadkari asserted this will not only improve farmers' income, but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress works on COVID aid as another shutdown threat looms

The U.S. Senate held a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans faced a midnight Sunday deadline to complete a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling after the steep health and economic costs of the corona...

Gladbach's Thuram sent off for spitting in opponent's face

Borussia Mnchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was sent off for spitting in the face of an opponent and his side went on to lose to Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Thuram spat in Hoffenheim defender Stefan Poschs face in the 77...

Sonia Gandhi holds rapprochement meeting with 'letter writers'; Rahul 'ready to take any responsibility given by party'

Seeking to quell recent dissension in the party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met a section of leaders including some who wrote to her this August demanding a complete organisational overhaul. The highlight of the five-hour m...

20 LPG cylinders explode in Guwahati; 66 shanties destroyed

A major fire broke out after at least 20 LPG cylinders exploded one after another burning down nearly 66 shanties in Guwahati on Saturday, police said. No casualty was reported in the incident that took place at Jalukbari of the city.After ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020