Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundations for 33 highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation for 33 National Highway (NH) projects in Karnataka via video conferencing. These projects include 1197 kilometer long roads worth Rs 10,904 crores. The event was presided over by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was attended by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and other ministers from the State and senior officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that over 900 kilometre of NH length has been added in Karnataka during last six years, and it now stands at 7,652 kilometres. He said that a total of 71 works are in progress in length of 2,384 kilometres at a cost of Rs 37,311 crores. The Minister added that for providing smooth connectivity to the ports for the benefit of trade and economy, 4-laning of the entire coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting port city of Belekeri, Karwar, and Mangalore covering a length of 278 kilometre have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crore and the work has been substantially completed. Further, in view of the safety of road users, 3 works for improving the safety by providing protective measures on Hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH-73 and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275 have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 115 crore.

Gadkari called upon the state to take up the production of Ethanol in a big way, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country. "The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles," he said.

Gadkari asserted this will not only improve farmers' income, but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country. (ANI)