Covid-19 management causing delay in finalising policy related to sex workers, Delhi govt to NHRC

The Delhi government informed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday that policy related to prevention of trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children is on hold in the national capital as the final policy document has to be placed before the State level Co-ordination Committee for its perusal and approval due to Covid-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government informed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday that policy related to prevention of trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children is on hold in the national capital as the final policy document has to be placed before the State level Co-ordination Committee for its perusal and approval due to Covid-19 crisis. However, the NHRC concluded recently that the government of NCT of Delhi has acted properly to provide the rehabilitation policy for victims of trafficking/sex workers in the red-light area at Garstin Bastion Road in Delhi.

Acting on a petition and subsequent submissions filed by a noted social activist and Supreme Court Lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed several directions in this regard since 2014. Tripathy in his petition had alleged that the human rights violation has been continuing in the red light area of Delhi where minor girls are being trafficked into on a regular basis.

In one of the disturbing reports of 2014, eight girls including a minor from West Bengal, who were allegedly hidden in a hollowed-out almirah, were rescued from a brothel on GB Road in the city. The girls were allegedly lured on the pretext of marriage. "Thousands of people in search of paid sex continue to flock to the Capital's largest red-light district. Potential clients negotiated openly with pimps," Tripathy alleged.

Seeking a permanent solution to the issue, Tripathy stated the victims of the sex trade also suffer from HIV and AIDS and transmit the same to their clients. "In response, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), government Delhi had submitted a copy of the draft policy on rehabilitation and combating trafficking of women and children in the national capital is under process for final approval," he said.

Tripathy who has also been fighting for the cause of sex workers of Sonagachchi, the largest red-light area of Asia, in his rejoinder requested for the rehabilitation of the victims by making payment of compensation under the victim compensation scheme and under the "Nirbhaya" scheme launched by the government of India and had asked to ensure that benefits of social welfare schemes are applicable to all the victims. "The state also fails to notify victim compensation scheme and comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court,' Tripathy said.

He added that the policy has also been shared with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018 has been notified. "It was also stated that payment of compensation to the victims has been duly taken care of and the benefit of social welfare schemes to all victims have been duly extended. Mapping of such victims and to facilitate them in availing the benefits under any of the Government schemes are also done," Tripathy said. (ANI)

