Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gujarat's Valsad district

A fire broke out at a scrap godown and later engulfed other godowns nearby in Valsad district's Vapi area on early Sunday morning.

ANI | Valsad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:33 IST
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gujarat's Valsad district
Gujarat: Fire broke out at a scrap godown and later engulfed other godowns nearby, in Vapi area of Valsad district early morning today.. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a scrap godown and later engulfed other godowns nearby in Valsad district's Vapi area on early Sunday morning. "The fire has been controlled. The cooling process is underway," said an official of the fire department.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The damage at the godowns is currently being assessed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Academy rejects Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' as Canada's Oscar entry

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehtas Funny Boy, which was Canadas submission for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards, has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science AMPAS on the grounds that it contains too m...

Taiwan building submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese threat

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade. The construction of eight new state-of-art submarines kicked off la...

Sonakshi Sinha resumes shoot for Amazon series: First day on set after lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halt...

Russia reports 28,948 new coronavirus cases, 511 deaths

Russia reported 28,948 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 7,263 in Moscow, taking the national toll to 2,848,377.Authorities also reported 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 50,858 since the pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020