Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Gujarat's Valsad district
A fire broke out at a scrap godown and later engulfed other godowns nearby in Valsad district's Vapi area on early Sunday morning.ANI | Valsad (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:33 IST
A fire broke out at a scrap godown and later engulfed other godowns nearby in Valsad district's Vapi area on early Sunday morning. "The fire has been controlled. The cooling process is underway," said an official of the fire department.
So far, no casualties have been reported. The damage at the godowns is currently being assessed. (ANI)