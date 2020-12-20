Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan dedicates Bengal's first oil and gas reserve to nation

He said commercial production from the oilfield will increase West Bengals revenue and create job opportunities in the state.The petroleum and natural gas minister said this would be the eighth hydrocarbon producing basin of India, and ONGC took a step by commencing oil production under the early monetisation plan of the government.

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:37 IST
Pradhan dedicates Bengal's first oil and gas reserve to nation

West Bengal found a place in the oil map of India as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dedicated an oil and gas producing field in North 24 Parganas district to the nation. He said production from the petroleum reserve here, about 47 km from Kolkata, has started with extracted oil being sent to Haldia refinery of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

''With the commencement of production from the Ashoknagar oil and gas reserve, West Bengal finds a place in the oil map,'' he said after inaugurating the project. The first proven reserve of oil and gas in the state was discovered in 2018.

The Ashoknagar field, which falls under the Mahanadi- Bengal-Andaman (MBA) basin, has been proved to be commercially viable, he said. PSU major ONGC had spent Rs 3,381 crore for discovery of the Ashoknagar oilfield, he said, adding that two more wells will be explored by the company under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OLAP).

The minister said crude oil discovered at the Ashoknagar reserve is of high quality. He said commercial production from the oilfield will increase West Bengal's revenue and create job opportunities in the state.

The petroleum and natural gas minister said this would be the eighth hydrocarbon producing basin of India, and ONGC took ''a step by commencing oil production under the early monetisation plan of the government''. The Centre had issued guidelines for early monetisation of hydrocarbon discoveries.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons had said companies can straight away start commercial production from any oil and gas discovery without undergoing the time- consuming procedure of government approvals for field development plans and other bureaucratic processes. ''The project would be a step towards our commitment to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for reducing 10 per cent oil import by 2022,'' Pradhan said.

He urged the local people to cooperate with the Maharatna PSU for oil and natural gas exploration work and said they would benefit from the project. ONGC chairman and managing director Shashi Shanker along with other directors of the company were present on the occasion.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020