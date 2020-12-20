Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working to link hospitals with foreign insurance firms to boost medical tourism: Minister

The government is planning to form a working group to explore the possibilities of linking Indian hospitals, wellness centres and Ayurveda clinics with foreign insurance firms to boost medical tourism in the country, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 16:37 IST
Working to link hospitals with foreign insurance firms to boost medical tourism: Minister

The government is planning to form a working group to explore the possibilities of linking Indian hospitals, wellness centres and Ayurveda clinics with foreign insurance firms to boost medical tourism in the country, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel has said. He said the aim is to ensure that foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in India can arrive here with their own insurance which would be recognised by all health centres here.

''We will form a working group to explore the possibilities to enrol foreign insurance firms with Indian health centres so that people can use these for treatment here. So, when they arrive, they have their insurance in place. This will be especially helpful for those arriving from Iraq or Southeast Asian countries,'' the minister told PTI in an interview. Officials also said the ministry has recommended that foreign tourists visiting India may be offered attractively priced COVID-19 insurance covers as part of the ministry's plans to revive the sector post the coronavirus crisis. ''The working group will provide us a model on which our system can be based. We are also in discussions with domestic insurance companies as well as the departments concerned here,'' Patel said.

Officials said the ministry is studying insurance policies introduced by Singapore and other countries. According to a report published by the Allied Market Research, the global medical tourism market accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8 per cent from 2020 to 2027.

While the sector is growing rapidly, say officials, limited medical coverage, lengthy or partial reimbursement by payers and visa approval issues hamper its growth. ''We have said that we should also have an authentic list of all our wellness centres and Ayush Hospitals so that we can properly publicise them. This will also help in foreign tourists to know how many such centres we have and make a choice, ''We are also working towards granting visas to foreign tourists based on recommendations from these centres and hospitals,'' Patel said. More than 130 countries around the world are competing for a pie of this global business. The popular medical tourism destinations include India, Brunei, Cuba, Columbia, Hong Kong, Hungry, Jordan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the USA among others. It encompasses primarily and predominantly biomedical procedures, combined with travel and tourism.

In India, the total number of inward medical tourists doubled in a span of just three years. In 2017, around 22 per cent arrivals from West Asia was for medical purposes, followed by 15.7 per cent from Africa, according to the Indian Tourism Statistics, 2018 report..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Ministry approves inclusion of four indigenous games

The Sports Ministry has approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports, including Gatka and Kalaripayattu, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, scheduled to take place in Haryana. The other two games included are Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba....

Hill station more enchanting than Davos being planned near Zojila: Gadkari

A hill station, more enchanting than the world-famous Davos in Switzerland, is being planned in the picturesque landscape between the 18-km stretch of Zojila tunnel in Ladakh and Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu Kashmir, Union minister Nitin Gadkari...

Pondy CM pays homage to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday paid homage to the farmers who died during the ongoing agitations in Delhi and other parts of the country against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre rec...

Vice Prez starts series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were in Cellular Jail

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday started a series of social media posts on freedom fighters who were incarcerated in the infamous Cellular Jail, saying their diaries will shed light on their individual strengths and unwavering love...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020