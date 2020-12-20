Goa cries beef crisis before Christmas as neighbouring Karnataka Assembly passes anti-cattle slaughter Bill

With the Karnataka Assembly passing an anti-cattle slaughter Bill earlier this month, meat traders and residents of neighbouring Goa are feeling the pinch ahead of Christmas. Concerned about the unavailability of beef during Christmas, the meat traders of the state raised the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

Goa's beef traders have urged Chief Minister Sawant to use his "good offices" with the BJP to prevent Karnataka's Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, from being notified. In a letter to Sawant, Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa said that beef was part of a staple diet in Goa's multi-cultural society and consumed by visiting tourists and if the law came into force in Karnataka, it would have a severe impact on the coastal state as well.

Dominic, a homemaker, told ANI with the unavailability of beef they will have one item less to serve. "The celebrations will be affected." A Panaji resident, Rafik, said beef is one of the main items served during Christmas. "Hope the government sorts it out." (ANI)