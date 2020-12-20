Left Menu
Development News Edition

54 MTPA riverine port costing more than Rs 4,000 cr proposed in Odisha

As per the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team of the state government led by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Special Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, Manoj Mishra on Sunday visited the proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:37 IST
54 MTPA riverine port costing more than Rs 4,000 cr proposed in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a high-level team of the state government led by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy along with 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Special Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, Manoj Mishra on Sunday visited the proposed Mahanadi Riverine Port site. It may be recalled that the Ministry of Port, Shipping & Waterways has agreed to the state government proposal for the riverine port to be developed by PPT for which the formal MoU with the state government is under finalisation.

"This all-weather and multi-user port on Mahanadi river will be set up in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with a capacity of 54 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and estimated cost of Rs 4,062 crore of which 22 MTPA capacity will be created in the first phase at a cost of Rs 2,562 crore," the Odisha government said in a release. The senior officers travelled to the proposed site on a vessel of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) together with PPT Chairman Rinkesh Roy and other officials.

Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak was present at the proposed port site and had a discussion with officials about the project. Kendrapara District Collector also participated in the discussion. The port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, 13 kilometres from the river mouth at Paradip.

PPT will develop supporting project infrastructure like rail and road connectivity and dredging requirements of the port. The state government has identified 300 hectares of land for the project.

The state government will also provide the necessary support to PPT in respect of any additional land required for the project. Notably in 2018, the state government had decided to go ahead with Mahanadi Riverine Port and a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued.

However, the project could not progress due to lack of interest by potential bidders. PPT then evinced interest in the project and consequently, the MoU is proposed to be signed with the state government. On commissioning, the Port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4,000 persons in the first phase and about another 1,700 in the second phase, the state government estimated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Several European countries ban travel from UK after emergence of new strain of Covid-19

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. CNN reported that the Netherlands government is bannin...

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the governments first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. I personally feel may be in January in any stage or...

Mumbai Congress chief suggests to go solo in 2022 civic polls

Newly-elected Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap on Sunday suggested that the party contest all the 227 seats in the crucial 2022 elections to the Mumbai civic body. The Congress shares power with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalis...

U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America.We dont know yet. We are, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020