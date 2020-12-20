Left Menu
Dharmendra Pradhan dedicates Bengal's first oil and gas reserve to nation

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dedicated West Bengal's first oil and gas reserve -- the Bengal Basin -- to the nation.

20-12-2020
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the launch event of Bengal Basin on Sunday. (Photo source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dedicated West Bengal's first oil and gas reserve -- the Bengal Basin -- to the nation. According to an official release of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Bengal Basin, situated at Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district is the eighth oil and gas producing basin of India, which has been dedicated to the nation.

Pradhan, while dedicating the oil and gas reserve to the nation, said that the discovery would play an important role in India's energy security. "The discovery would definitely add to our commitment towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for reducing oil import dependence. Bengal Basin finally looks set to find a place on the oil and gas map of the world. The Indian government is committed to fully support ONGC to make this a turning point in its strive to bring more oil and gas from the subsurface of West Bengal and help in bringing a new phase of prosperity for the state and its people, along with local employment," he said while addressing the launch event.

He added that the formal dedication of the production site to the nation today marks "a moment of national pride and a gift from the soil of West Bengal to India". Pradhan congratulated Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) and said that "with this discovery, around seven decades of relentless endeavours by scientists and engineers of India have borne fruits, giving a new hope for robust development of West Bengal."

"I congratulate the people of Bengal on this red-letter day. Today's development will open up new possibilities for their growth and development. I also compliment @ONGC for their relentless pursuit in creating a place of pride for Bengal in the hydrocarbon map of India," he tweeted. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

