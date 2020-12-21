Left Menu
No change in SOPs for restaurants during New Years' celebrations in Maharashtra, says Minister

There will be no change in COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants in Mumbai during the New Years' celebrations, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh informed on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:32 IST
Image Credit: ANI

There will be no change in COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants in Mumbai during the New Years' celebrations, Mumbai's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh informed on Sunday. "There will not be any change in SOPs for restaurants during the New Year's celebration. COVID-19 cases have been controlled but the disease is still there. We will not be allowing people to gather at public places," Sheikh told ANI.

He further said that timings for the opening and closing of restaurants could be extended and churches would remain open and people would be allowed to pray while maintaining social distancing. "We have taken action against restaurants that have been flouting COVID-19 norms and have not given any relaxation. Thousands of people usually gather at the Gateway of India and Marine Drive on New Years'. Such kinds of gatherings will not be allowed this year. We can look into extending timings for restaurants but all programs should be held while maintaining social distancing," he added.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners said they hoped that the government would give relaxation for seating arrangements as it is a peak business season. "We have not made any arrangements for the New Years' as we are yet to receive notification about changes from the government. December 24 to January 1 is the peak time of our business. We would like an extension in timings as customers sometimes stay till 5 am," said Shivanand Shetty, president of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association.

There are currently 62,218 active cases in Maharashtra, which is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country. A total of 17,81,841 recoveries have been reported so far here, as per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state has witnessed as many as 48,648 COVID-19 deaths so far. (ANI)

