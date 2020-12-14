Modi to hold virtual summit with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Dec 17

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties at a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties at a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. It said the talks will also focus on further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID-19 period.

''During the summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post COVID era,'' the MEA said. It said both the countries have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have witnessed a significant upswing in the last few years. Both sides have scaled up trade and economic engagement besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects, the ministry said. It said India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level and referred to Hasina's official visit to India in October last year and Modi's video message on the historic occasion of 'Mujib Borsho' in March.

Bangladesh is commemorating 2020-21 as 'Mujib Borsho' on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of the country..

