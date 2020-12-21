Left Menu
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar

In an attempt to reassure the farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday said that if someone tries to abolish Minimum Support Price (MSP) then he will leave politics.

21-12-2020
Will leave politics if someone tries to abolish MSP, says Haryana CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to reassure the farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday said that if someone tries to abolish Minimum Support Price (MSP) then he will leave politics. Speaking at a public gathering here, Khattar said, "MSP (Minimum Support Price) will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end."

He continued saying that "MSP was there in the past, it is present now and it will remain in the future as well." The Haryana Chief Minister met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence in Delhi on Saturday over the ongoing farmers' issue. Khattar said that another round of talks between the Centre and farmers' unions could be on the cards.

"A solution to this issue (farmers' protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon. The Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to the new farm laws clause by clause," the Haryana CM had told the media after the meeting. Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

