President Kovind visits Goa temple, blesses couple getting married there

On the last day of his two-day visit to Goa, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the famous Mahalsa Temple here and blessed a couple getting married there.

ANI | Mardol (Goa) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:36 IST
President Kovind along with wife, other officials in front of Mahalsa Temple, Goa. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

On the last day of his two-day visit to Goa, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the famous Mahalsa Temple here and blessed a couple getting married there. First Lady Savita Kovind, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also accompanied the President to the temple along with few other officials.

Noting the sheer serendipity of having the wedding coincide with the President's itinerary, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said it is not a common occurrence and the day would be memorable for all involved. "It is not often that the venue of a wedding in a temple coincides with the itinerary of the President at the same time and day. But this is what happened when President Kovind visited the Mahalasa Temple, Goa today. He blessed the newly weds, making it all the more memorable," the Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote on Twitter.

The President, along with First Lady, had arrived in Goa on Saturday to participate in the festivities on the occasion of the 60th Goa Liberation Day. Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)

