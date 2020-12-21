Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers to begin relay hunger strike from today, Centre presses for next round of talks

As farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws enters 26th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Mondy, farmers have said they will sit on relay hunger strike from today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 09:45 IST
Farmers to begin relay hunger strike from today, Centre presses for next round of talks
Visual from Singhu border (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws enters 26th day at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Mondy, farmers have said they will sit on relay hunger strike from today. "Everyday eleven farmers will sit on hunger strike for 24 hours," said Balwant Singh, Secretary, BKU Punjab.

"List of names have been prepared for the relay hunger strike," he added. Yesterday, farmer unions announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting today and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas'.

They further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27. Yesterday, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, further appealed to farmers to skip a meal on the Kisan Diwas, birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as a gesture of gratitude in remembrance of their 'annadata' and the movement.

Tikait said that union workers would reach out to allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ask them why they are supporting the farm laws. Meanwhile, as farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.

The government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers so far. On December 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with the 13 representatives of farm unions. However, a day later, farmer leaders rejected a proposal sent by the Centre. Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 Iowa; Gobert, Jazz agree to $205M extension and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Top 25 roundup No. 1 Gonzaga tops No. 3 IowaJalen Suggs made 7 of 10 3-point attempts while scoring a career-best 27 points to lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an impressive 99-88 victory over ...

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative BBI to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.In a prayer gathering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020