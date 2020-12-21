Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to ban flights from UK amid new coronavirus strain

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday has urged the Centre to ban all flights from the UK and other European countries after the emergence of a new strain of novel coronavirus. "The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. Government must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same and also immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries," said Gehlot in a series of tweets.

Rajasthan CM further said that our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of the virus. "India needs both a preparedness plan as well as steps to restrict any movement from affected country or countries. Our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of virus. Health protocols must be adhered to even more strictly," he added.

When coronavirus had started spreading, we were late in banning international flights, which had led to a drastic spike in cases, he said. This comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of Covid-19, being seen in their country is "out of control".

Following this announcement, several countries in Europe have taken precautionary measures and placed restrictions on the flights coming from the UK. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier-4 Covid-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, limiting the celebrations.

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. (ANI)