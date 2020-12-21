Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets get festive in Ranchi ahead of Christmas

Ranchi is gearing up for Christmas celebrations as the markets appear decked up in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:56 IST
Markets get festive in Ranchi ahead of Christmas
Visual from a market in Ranchi, Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ranchi is gearing up for Christmas celebrations as the markets appear decked up in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The St Paul Cathedral Church is being painted ahead of Christmas while shopkeepers in the market areas are hopeful to see a boost in their business.

However, amid the coronavirus crisis, not many customers are stepping out in the markets here. "The celebrations are a bit grim this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not having enough sales too but we are hoping to earn more ahead of the grand festival," said James, a shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper, Peter told ANI that though the shopkeepers are ready to welcome the customers in the market ahead of Christmas and New Year, consumers are still not coming out in large numbers. The festival of Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25.

Jharkhand has reported 1708 active COVID-19 cases, 1,10,307 recoveries, and 1,010 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Belarus should begin production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, als...

AstraZeneca SA partners with NDoH to shape new National NCD screening programme

The World Health Organisation WHO identifies Non-Communicable Diseases NCDs as the number one cause of death worldwide 1, disproportionately affecting people in low and middle-income countries 2. Similarly, the World Economic Forum WEF has...

Maharashtra: Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap returns to BJP

Former Nashik MLA Balasaheb Sanap joined BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadvnavis and partys state President Chandrakant Patil here on Monday. Sanap was in the BJP earlier, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party NCP...

French national road haulage federation: UK situation becoming catastrophic

The situation regarding truck drivers currently stuck in the United Kingdom after European countries cut transport ties due to new COVID fears is becoming catastrophic, said a spokeswoman for the French national road haulage federation.They...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020