Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traders protest hike in AMPC market fee in Karnataka

A token strike was observed by traders of various Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee APMC markets in Karnataka on Monday, protesting the hike in the market fee by the state government recently.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:37 IST
Traders protest hike in AMPC market fee in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit:

A token strike was observed by traders of various Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets in Karnataka on Monday, protesting the hike in the market fee by the state government recently. Some APMC markets were shut while protests took place elsewhere against the hike in the fee from 0.35 percent to one percent of the transaction value, President of APMC Committee, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ramesh Chandra Lahoti said.

Business at several APMCs, including in the city, was partially hit while in some other places such as Hubbali, the strike evoked total response, he told PTI. According to him, the hike in the fees to one percent during the coronavirus time when the businesses have crashed badly will hurt the interest of businessmen, laborers as well as farmers.

This was a token agitation and on December 23 traders, laborers and farmers will together stage a protest across the state if the government did not withdraw the hike in the market fee, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Australia detects new UK strain, Hong Kong cancels Britain flights

Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new virulent coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, while Hong Kong said it would suspend Britain flights.Two travellers from the United Kingdom to Australias New South Wal...

India suspends all flights originating from UK until Dec 31

India on Monday announced a suspension of all flights originating from the United Kingdom to the country until the end of the year, the aviation ministry said in a tweet.The ban will come into effect on Wednesday and all passengers arriving...

'India should not worry': Russia on ties with Pakistan

Russia on Monday said that India should not be worried about ties with Pakistan as Kremlin is committed to respecting sensitivities of other countries. We sincerely dont think India should be worried. Russia is committed to respecting sensi...

Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Belarus should begin production of Russias Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020