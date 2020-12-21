Left Menu
Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, FIR registered

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the hacking of Shiv Sena leader and Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:29 IST
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) over the hacking of Shiv Sena leader and Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account. According to the police, the FIR was registered against unknown persons under several sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Matondkar, in a written complaint, had said that her Instagram account was hacked on December 16 and all her posts were deleted. She requested the police to take up an investigation and punish the culprits under the relevant provision of the IT Act. "I had received a direct message on my account and when I clicked it to open, it took me to the website and asked me to follow certain steps and pursuant to that they ask for verifying the account and then the account got hacked and all my Instagram posts were deleted," she said in her written complaint. (ANI)

Also Read: Facebook faces U.S. lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

