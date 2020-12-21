Rajinikanth summoned on January 19 in Tuticorin firing case over his remarks

The one person inquiry commission, which is probing the Tuticorin firing case, has summoned actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to help the investigation over his "anti-social elements" remarks, sources said on Monday. Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission of Inquiry issued summons to Rajinikanth to appear before it on January 19. This is the second summon issued to the actor who had failed to appear before the commission after the earlier summon.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had remarked that "anti-social elements" had infiltrated the agitation in May 2018 at the Sterlite plant, in which 13 people were killed. At least 13 people were killed in police firing during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the Sterlite copper smelting plant. (ANI)