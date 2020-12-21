Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need law to punish those buying crops below MSP: BKU (Lok Shakti)

Besides this, there should be a new law to ensure legal action against those who buy crops at rates below the MSP, Giri said, addressing the scores of protestors.He said his factions protest will continue in a peaceful and Gandhian way until the demands are met by the Centre.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:20 IST
Need law to punish those buying crops below MSP: BKU (Lok Shakti)
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Bharatiya Kisan Union faction on Monday demanded a new law for punishing those who buy farmers' crops at rates below the minimum support price. The BKU (Lok Shakti) raised the new demand over and above the farmers' existing demand to repeal the three recent farm laws of the Centre.

The BKU (Lok Shakti) activists are presently camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal near here, while those of the BKU (Bhanu) are on an indefinite sit-in at the Delhi-Noida's Chilla border since the first week of December in support of the demand to repeal the three farm laws. The protestors include farmers from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, and want to move to Delhi to join the larger congregations of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana at various border points of Delhi.

With the two groups of BKU factions holding protests at the Noida-Delhi Link Road, the traffic movement on this key road has remained obstructed. According to police officials, "The Noida to Delhi carriageway is closed but the Delhi to Noida carriageway was open for commuters. Other routes like DND and Kalindi Kunj between Delhi and Noida are open." There was no law and order situation at the Delhi-Noida border due to the demonstrations, a senior police officer said, adding a large number of personnel remains deployed at Chilla border.

"Today, more of our supporters, including office-bearers, have joined us from Bijnor at the Dalit Prerna Sthal on the call of BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Master Sheoraj Singh," the union's spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said. "We will not end our protest until the three new farm laws are repealed and the MSP is made legally-binding. Besides this, there should be a new law to ensure legal action against those who buy crops at rates below the MSP," Giri said, addressing the scores of protestors.

He said his faction's protest will continue in a peaceful and Gandhian way until the demands are met by the Centre. Meanwhile, in a separate protest, hundreds of supporters of the local Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS) gathered outside the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 here.

These farmers are protesting to demand the disposal of 'aabaadi' land, 10 per cent plots and 64.7 per cent additional compensation as ordered by the Allahabad High Court for the acquisition of their land by the Noida Authority. "The protestors remained outside the Authority's office for around four hours and were dispersed after that. There was no law and order issue," the police officer said.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

The government, however, has been maintaining that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana records 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 553 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 2,832 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 553 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,58,197, a health bulletin issued here said. Of the new fatalities, two each were recorded in Hisar and R...

Hong Kong court dismisses petition seeking to label police treatment of scribes during 2019 protests 'unconstitutional'

Hong Kongs High Court on Monday threw out a bid from the areas oldest journalists union which sought to formally label the police forces treatment of industry workers during last years anti-government protests as unconstitutional. According...

India, Vietnam resolve to broadbase ties with a focus on Indo-Pacific region

India and Vietnam on Monday inked seven agreements to expand bilateral ties in defence, nuclear energy and several other sectors, and vowed to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing concerns over risin...

Bengal's 'Duare Sarkar' programme reached 1.12 cr people in 20 days: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that 1.12 crore people have approached the 11,056 camps set up for the Duare Sarkar government at doorsteps programme till December 20. Of the 71 lakh applications received so far fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020